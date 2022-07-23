At one instant, the electric and magnetic fields at one point of an electromagnetic wave are and . What is the Poynting vector at this time and position?
A 1.0 μF capacitor is discharged, starting at t = 0 s.The displacement current between the plates is . What was the capacitor’s initial voltage (ΔVC)₀?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Displacement Current
Exponential Decay
A wire with conductivity σ carries current I. The current is increasing at the rate dI/dt. Evaluate the displacement current for a copper wire in which the current is increasing at 1.0×106 A/s.
What is the total energy density in an electromagnetic wave of intensity 1000 W/m2?
A 10 A current is charging a 1.0-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor. What is the magnetic field strength at a point 2.0 mm radially from the center of the capacitor?
At one instant, the electric and magnetic fields at one point of an electromagnetic wave are and . What are the values of and ?
FIGURE P31.38 shows the electric field inside a cylinder of radius mm. The field strength is increasing with time as V/m, where t is in s. The electric field outside the cylinder is always zero, and the field inside the cylinder was zero for . Find an expression for the electric flux through the entire cylinder as a function of time.