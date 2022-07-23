When the Voyager 2 spacecraft passed Neptune in 1989, it was 4.5×109 km from the earth. Its radio transmitter, with which it sent back data and s, broadcast with a mere 21 W of power. Assuming that the transmitter broadcast equally in all directions, What signal intensity was received on the earth?
At one instant, the electric and magnetic fields at one point of an electromagnetic wave are and . What is the Poynting vector at this time and position?
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Key Concepts
Electromagnetic Fields
Poynting Vector
Vector Cross Product
The intensity of sunlight reaching the earth is 1360 W/m2. Assuming all the sunlight is absorbed, what is the radiation-pressure force on the earth? Give your answer in newtons.
A 1.0 μF capacitor is discharged, starting at t = 0 s.The displacement current between the plates is . What was the capacitor’s initial voltage (ΔVC)₀?
What is the total energy density in an electromagnetic wave of intensity 1000 W/m2?
At one instant, the electric and magnetic fields at one point of an electromagnetic wave are and . What are the values of and ?
FIGURE P31.38 shows the electric field inside a cylinder of radius mm. The field strength is increasing with time as V/m, where t is in s. The electric field outside the cylinder is always zero, and the field inside the cylinder was zero for . Find an expression for the electric flux through the entire cylinder as a function of time.