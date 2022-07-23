A laser beam shines straight up onto a flat, black foil of mass m. Find an expression for the laser power P needed to levitate the foil.
What is the total energy density in an electromagnetic wave of intensity 1000 W/m2?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Energy Density in Electromagnetic Waves
Intensity of Electromagnetic Waves
Relationship Between Intensity and Energy Density
At one instant, the electric and magnetic fields at one point of an electromagnetic wave are and . What is the Poynting vector at this time and position?
When the Voyager 2 spacecraft passed Neptune in 1989, it was 4.5×109 km from the earth. Its radio transmitter, with which it sent back data and s, broadcast with a mere 21 W of power. Assuming that the transmitter broadcast equally in all directions, What signal intensity was received on the earth?
The intensity of sunlight reaching the earth is 1360 W/m2. Assuming all the sunlight is absorbed, what is the radiation-pressure force on the earth? Give your answer in newtons.
A 1.0 μF capacitor is discharged, starting at t = 0 s.The displacement current between the plates is . What was the capacitor’s initial voltage (ΔVC)₀?
At one instant, the electric and magnetic fields at one point of an electromagnetic wave are and . What are the values of and ?