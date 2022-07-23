Skip to main content
Ch 31: Electromagnetic Fields and Waves
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 31: Electromagnetic Fields and WavesProblem 50a
Chapter 31, Problem 50a

The intensity of sunlight reaching the earth is 1360 W/m2. Assuming all the sunlight is absorbed, what is the radiation-pressure force on the earth? Give your answer in newtons.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept: Radiation pressure is the pressure exerted by electromagnetic radiation on a surface. If all the sunlight is absorbed, the radiation pressure can be calculated using the formula: P = Ic, where I is the intensity of sunlight and c is the speed of light in a vacuum.
Calculate the radiation pressure: Substitute the given intensity of sunlight, I = 1360 W/m^2, and the speed of light, c = 3.00 × 10^8 m/s, into the formula for radiation pressure.
Determine the force due to radiation pressure: The force exerted by radiation pressure on the Earth can be calculated using the formula: F = P × A, where A is the cross-sectional area of the Earth that intercepts sunlight. The cross-sectional area of the Earth is given by A = πr^2, where r is the radius of the Earth.
Substitute the radius of the Earth: Use the Earth's radius, r = 6.37 × 10^6 m, to calculate the cross-sectional area A. Then, substitute this value and the previously calculated radiation pressure P into the formula for force.
Simplify the expression: Perform the necessary calculations to simplify the expression for the force F. This will give you the radiation-pressure force on the Earth in newtons.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radiation Pressure

Radiation pressure is the force exerted by electromagnetic radiation on a surface. It arises from the momentum carried by photons, which can impart momentum when they are absorbed or reflected. The pressure can be calculated using the formula P = I/c, where P is the radiation pressure, I is the intensity of the radiation, and c is the speed of light in a vacuum.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:51
Radiation Pressure

Intensity of Radiation

Intensity is defined as the power per unit area carried by a wave, in this case, sunlight. It is measured in watts per square meter (W/m²) and represents how much energy is delivered to a surface over a specific time. The intensity of sunlight reaching the Earth is approximately 1360 W/m², which is crucial for calculating the radiation pressure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:51
Radiation Pressure

Force Calculation

Force can be calculated using the relationship between pressure and area. The total force exerted by radiation pressure on an object can be found using the formula F = P × A, where F is the force, P is the radiation pressure, and A is the area over which the pressure is applied. In this context, the area would be the cross-sectional area of the Earth exposed to sunlight.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:09
Work Done by a Constant Force
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A laser beam shines straight up onto a flat, black foil of mass m. Find an expression for the laser power P needed to levitate the foil.

70
views
Textbook Question

At one instant, the electric and magnetic fields at one point of an electromagnetic wave are E=(200i^+300j^50k^) V/m\(\mathbf{E}\) = (200 \(\hat{\mathbf{i}\)} + 300 \(\hat{\mathbf{j}\)} - 50 \(\hat{\mathbf{k}\)}) \(\text{ V/m}\) and B=B0(7.3i^7.3j^+ak^ μT\(\mathbf{B}\)=B_0(7.3\(\hat{\mathbf{i}\)}-7.3\(\hat{\mathbf{j}\)}+a\(\hat{\mathbf{k}\)}\(\text{ }\]\mu\) T. What is the Poynting vector at this time and position?

114
views
Textbook Question

When the Voyager 2 spacecraft passed Neptune in 1989, it was 4.5×109 km from the earth. Its radio transmitter, with which it sent back data and s, broadcast with a mere 21 W of power. Assuming that the transmitter broadcast equally in all directions, What signal intensity was received on the earth?

210
views
Textbook Question

Unpolarized light of intensity I₀ is incident on a stack of 7 polarizing filters, each with its axis rotated 15° cw with respect to the previous filter. What light intensity emerges from the last filter?

180
views
Textbook Question

For a science project, you would like to horizontally suspend an 8.5 by 11 inch sheet of black paper in a vertical beam of light whose dimensions exactly match the paper. If the mass of the sheet is 1.0 g, what light intensity will you need?

112
views
Textbook Question

What is the total energy density in an electromagnetic wave of intensity 1000 W/m2?

300
views