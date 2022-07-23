Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. Show that the flux of the Poynting vector (i.e., the integral of ) over the surface of the resistor is I2R. Then give an interpretation of this result.
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. Determine the strength and direction of the Poynting vector at the surface of the resistor.
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Key Concepts
Poynting Vector
Ohm's Law
Electromagnetic Fields in Conductors
Unpolarized light of intensity I₀ is incident on a stack of 7 polarizing filters, each with its axis rotated 15° cw with respect to the previous filter. What light intensity emerges from the last filter?
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. Determine the electric and magnetic fields at the surface of the resistor. Assume that the electric field is uniform throughout, including at the surface.
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