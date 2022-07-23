Step 4: Compute the cross product \( \mathbf{E} \times \mathbf{B} \) to find the Poynting vector \( \mathbf{S} \). The direction of \( \mathbf{S} \) is radially inward toward the resistor's surface, indicating that electromagnetic energy is flowing into the resistor. The magnitude of \( \mathbf{S} \) can be calculated using the magnitudes of \( \mathbf{E} \) and \( \mathbf{B} \) and the sine of the angle between them (which is 90 degrees, as they are perpendicular).