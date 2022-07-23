A laser beam shines straight up onto a flat, black foil of mass m. Find an expression for the laser power P needed to levitate the foil.
It has been proposed that small spacecraft could reach other planets in a fairly short time—days instead of many months—if they unfurl a reflective sail and are accelerated by a powerful laser beam generated by an earth-orbiting laser. What speed would a spacecraft need to reach Mars in 8.0 days when Mars is closest to earth?
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Key Concepts
Acceleration and Force
Distance and Speed
Laser Propulsion
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. Show that the flux of the Poynting vector (i.e., the integral of ) over the surface of the resistor is I2R. Then give an interpretation of this result.
Unpolarized light of intensity I₀ is incident on a stack of 7 polarizing filters, each with its axis rotated 15° cw with respect to the previous filter. What light intensity emerges from the last filter?
For a science project, you would like to horizontally suspend an 8.5 by 11 inch sheet of black paper in a vertical beam of light whose dimensions exactly match the paper. If the mass of the sheet is 1.0 g, what light intensity will you need?
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. Determine the electric and magnetic fields at the surface of the resistor. Assume that the electric field is uniform throughout, including at the surface.
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. Determine the strength and direction of the Poynting vector at the surface of the resistor.