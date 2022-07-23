A laser beam shines straight up onto a flat, black foil of mass m. Find an expression for the laser power P needed to levitate the foil.
Unpolarized light of intensity I₀ is incident on a stack of 7 polarizing filters, each with its axis rotated 15° cw with respect to the previous filter. What light intensity emerges from the last filter?
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Key Concepts
Malus's Law
Polarization of Light
Cumulative Effect of Multiple Polarizers
The intensity of sunlight reaching the earth is 1360 W/m2. Assuming all the sunlight is absorbed, what is the radiation-pressure force on the earth? Give your answer in newtons.
For a science project, you would like to horizontally suspend an 8.5 by 11 inch sheet of black paper in a vertical beam of light whose dimensions exactly match the paper. If the mass of the sheet is 1.0 g, what light intensity will you need?
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. Determine the electric and magnetic fields at the surface of the resistor. Assume that the electric field is uniform throughout, including at the surface.
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. Determine the strength and direction of the Poynting vector at the surface of the resistor.
It has been proposed that small spacecraft could reach other planets in a fairly short time—days instead of many months—if they unfurl a reflective sail and are accelerated by a powerful laser beam generated by an earth-orbiting laser. What speed would a spacecraft need to reach Mars in 8.0 days when Mars is closest to earth?