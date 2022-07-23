Step 3: To find the magnetic field (B) at the surface of the resistor, use Ampere's Law. For a cylindrical resistor, the magnetic field at the surface is due to the current I passing through it. Ampere's Law states: ∮ B dl = μ 0 I , where μ 0 is the permeability of free space. For a circular path at the surface of the resistor, the magnetic field is uniform, and the path length is the circumference of the resistor: l = 2 π r .