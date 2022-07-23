A capacitor has a peak current of 330 μA when the peak voltage at 250 kHz is 2.2 V. What is the capacitance?
A capacitor has a peak current of 330 μA when the peak voltage at 250 kHz is 2.2 V. If the peak voltage is held constant, what is the peak current at 500 kHz?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Impedance in AC Circuits
Current-Frequency Relationship
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