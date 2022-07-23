A capacitor has a peak current of 330 μA when the peak voltage at 250 kHz is 2.2 V. What is the capacitance?
Ch 32: AC Circuits
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 32, Problem 15
A high-pass RC filter with a crossover frequency of 1000 Hz uses a 100 Ω resistor. What is the value of the capacitor?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: A high-pass RC filter is a circuit that allows signals with frequencies higher than the crossover frequency to pass through while attenuating lower frequencies. The crossover frequency (f_c) is given as 1000 Hz, and the resistor (R) has a value of 100 Ω. We need to find the capacitance (C).
Recall the formula for the crossover frequency of an RC circuit: . Rearrange this formula to solve for the capacitance (C): .
Substitute the given values into the formula: . Ensure that the units are consistent (resistance in ohms, frequency in hertz).
Simplify the denominator: Calculate the product of . This will give the value of the denominator in the capacitance formula.
Finally, compute the capacitance (C) by dividing 1 by the result of the denominator. The unit of capacitance will be in farads (F). If needed, convert the result to microfarads (μF) for practical use by multiplying by .
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
High-Pass RC Filter
A high-pass RC filter is an electronic circuit that allows signals with a frequency higher than a certain cutoff frequency to pass through while attenuating signals with lower frequencies. It consists of a resistor (R) and a capacitor (C) arranged in a specific configuration. The cutoff frequency is determined by the values of R and C, and it is the frequency at which the output signal is reduced to 70.7% of the input signal.
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Example 1
Crossover Frequency
The crossover frequency, also known as the cutoff frequency, is the frequency at which the output voltage of the filter is equal to 70.7% of the input voltage. For a high-pass filter, frequencies above this point are allowed to pass, while those below are attenuated. It is calculated using the formula f_c = 1/(2πRC), where f_c is the crossover frequency, R is the resistance, and C is the capacitance.
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Capacitance Calculation
To find the value of the capacitor in an RC circuit, you can rearrange the formula for the crossover frequency. Given the crossover frequency (f_c) and the resistance (R), the capacitance (C) can be calculated using C = 1/(2πf_cR). This relationship shows how the capacitor's value directly influences the filter's behavior and its ability to pass or block certain frequencies.
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Related Practice
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What are VR and VC if the emf frequency in FIGURE EX32.19 is 2.5 kHz?
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