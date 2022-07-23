Crossover Frequency

The crossover frequency, also known as the cutoff frequency, is the frequency at which the output voltage of the filter is equal to 70.7% of the input voltage. For a high-pass filter, frequencies above this point are allowed to pass, while those below are attenuated. It is calculated using the formula f_c = 1/(2πRC), where f_c is the crossover frequency, R is the resistance, and C is the capacitance.