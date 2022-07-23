Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, defined as C = Q/V, where Q is the charge and V is the voltage across the capacitor. The capacitance of a parallel-plate capacitor is given by C = ε₀(A/d), where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space, A is the area of the plates, and d is the distance between them. This relationship is essential for calculating the spacing between the capacitor plates in the given circuit.