RC Time Constant

The RC time constant, denoted as τ (tau), is a measure of the time it takes for the voltage across a capacitor to charge or discharge to approximately 63.2% of its maximum value. It is calculated as τ = R × C, where R is the resistance in ohms and C is the capacitance in farads. In this scenario, the time it takes for the voltage to decay to half its initial value can be used to determine the time constant, which is crucial for understanding the behavior of the RC circuit.