Impedance

Impedance is a measure of how much a circuit resists the flow of alternating current, combining both resistance (R) and reactance (X). In an RL circuit, the impedance is given by Z = R + jωL, where j is the imaginary unit and ω is the angular frequency of the AC source. Understanding impedance is essential for calculating the current (I) and the voltages across the resistor (VR) and inductor (VL) using Ohm's law and Kirchhoff's laws in the phasor domain.