A series RLC circuit consists of a 75 Ω resistor, a 0.12 H inductor, and a 30 μF capacitor. It is attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the peak current I?
Use a phasor diagram to analyze the RL circuit of FIGURE P32.49. In particular, Find an expression for the crossover frequency ωc.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Phasor Diagrams
RL Circuit
Crossover Frequency (ωc)
A series RLC circuit consists of a 75 Ω resistor, a 0.12 H inductor, and a 30 μF capacitor. It is attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the phase angle ϕ?
Use a phasor diagram to analyze the RL circuit of FIGURE P32.49. In particular, What is VR in the limits ω→0 and ω→∞?
The small transformers that power many consumer products produce a 12.0 V rms, 60 Hz emf. Design a circuit using resistors and capacitors that uses the transformer voltage as an input and produces a 6.0 V rms output that leads the input voltage by 45°.
Use a phasor diagram to analyze the RL circuit of FIGURE P32.49. In particular, Find expressions for I, VR, and VL.
A series RL circuit is built with a 110 Ω resistor and a 5.0-cm-long, 1.0-cm-diameter solenoid with 800 turns of wire. What is the peak magnetic flux through the solenoid if the circuit is driven by a 12 V, 5.0 kHz source?