Textbook Question
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
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For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, Find VR and VL at resonance.
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the capacitor value is doubled?
An inductor is connected to a 15 kHz oscillator. The peak current is 65 mA when the rms voltage is 6.0 V. What is the value of the inductance L?
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.33, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the resistor value is doubled?