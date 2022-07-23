Resonance Frequency in RLC Circuits

The resonance frequency of a series RLC circuit is the frequency at which the inductive reactance equals the capacitive reactance, resulting in maximum current flow. It is given by the formula f₀ = 1 / (2π√(LC)), where L is the inductance and C is the capacitance. At resonance, the impedance of the circuit is minimized, and the circuit can oscillate freely.