Textbook Question
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the value of the inductance L?
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FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the value of the inductance L?
The peak current through an inductor is 10 mA. What is the peak current if the emf peak voltage is doubled (at the original frequency)?
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the capacitor value is doubled?
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the capacitor value is doubled and, at the same time, the inductor value is halved?
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the resistor value is doubled?
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the emf frequency f?