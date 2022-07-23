Textbook Question
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the value of the inductance L?
67
views
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the value of the inductance L?
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the capacitor value is doubled?
An inductor is connected to a 15 kHz oscillator. The peak current is 65 mA when the rms voltage is 6.0 V. What is the value of the inductance L?
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the capacitor value is doubled and, at the same time, the inductor value is halved?
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the emf frequency f?