Resonance Frequency in RLC Circuits

The resonance frequency of an RLC circuit is the frequency at which the circuit naturally oscillates due to the inductance (L) and capacitance (C) in the circuit. It is given by the formula f₀ = 1 / (2π√(LC)). At this frequency, the impedance of the circuit is minimized, and the circuit can store and transfer energy between the inductor and capacitor efficiently.