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Ch 33: Wave Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 33: Wave OpticsProblem 27
Chapter 33, Problem 27

Figure EX33.26 shows the light intensity on a screen behind a single slit. The wavelength of the light is 600 nm and the slit width is 0.15 mm. What is the distance from the slit to the screen?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. The question involves a single-slit diffraction pattern, where the light intensity distribution is shown on the screen. The goal is to calculate the distance from the slit to the screen using the given wavelength (600 nm), slit width (0.15 mm), and the diffraction pattern.
Step 2: Recall the formula for single-slit diffraction. The angular position of the minima in the diffraction pattern is given by: mλ = a sin θ, where m is the order of the minima, λ is the wavelength, a is the slit width, and θ is the angle of diffraction.
Step 3: Relate the angular position to the physical distance on the screen. The distance from the central maximum to the first minimum on the screen (x) is related to the angle θ by: tan θ = x / L, where L is the distance from the slit to the screen. For small angles, sin θ ≈ tan θ ≈ x / L.
Step 4: Use the given data to find x. From the graph, the distance between the central maximum and the first minimum is approximately 0.5 cm (or 0.005 m). Substitute this value into the small-angle approximation: sin θ ≈ x / L.
Step 5: Solve for L. Combine the equations: mλ = a (x / L). For the first minimum (m = 1), rearrange to find L: L = a x / λ. Substitute the values: a = 0.15 mm = 0.00015 m, x = 0.005 m, and λ = 600 nm = 6 × 10-7 m.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Single Slit Diffraction

Single slit diffraction occurs when light passes through a narrow opening, causing it to spread out and create a pattern of light and dark fringes on a screen. The width of the slit and the wavelength of the light determine the characteristics of the diffraction pattern, including the position and intensity of the maxima and minima.
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Wavelength and Frequency

Wavelength is the distance between successive peaks of a wave, while frequency is the number of waves that pass a point in one second. In the context of light, the wavelength determines the color of the light and influences the diffraction pattern produced when light interacts with obstacles, such as a slit.
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Intensity Distribution

The intensity distribution in a diffraction pattern describes how the brightness of light varies across the screen. It is typically highest at the center and decreases towards the edges, forming a series of alternating bright and dark regions. This distribution is influenced by the slit width, wavelength, and distance from the slit to the screen.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two 50-μm-wide slits spaced 0.25 mm apart are illuminated by blue laser light with a wavelength of 450 nm. The interference pattern is observed on a screen 2.0 m behind the slits. How many bright fringes are seen in the central maximum that spans the distance between the first missing order on one side and the first missing order on the other side?

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Textbook Question

Infrared light of wavelength 2.5 μm illuminates a 0.20-mm-diameter hole. What is the angle of the first dark fringe in radians? In degrees?

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Textbook Question

Your artist friend is designing an exhibit inspired by circular-aperture diffraction. A pinhole in a red zone is going to be illuminated with a red laser beam of wavelength 670 nm, while a pinhole in a violet zone is going to be illuminated with a violet laser beam of wavelength 410 nm. She wants all the diffraction patterns seen on a distant screen to have the same size. For this to work, what must be the ratio of the red pinhole’s diameter to that of the violet pinhole?

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Textbook Question

In a single-slit experiment, the slit width is 200 times the wavelength of the light. What is the width (in mm) of the central maximum on a screen 2.0 m behind the slit?

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Textbook Question

Light of 630 nm wavelength illuminates a single slit of width 0.15 mm. FIGURE EX33.22 shows the intensity pattern seen on a screen behind the slit. What is the distance to the screen?

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Textbook Question

Light of 600 nm wavelength passes through a single slit and creates a 2.0-cm-wide central maximum on a screen behind the slit. What wavelength of light will create a 3.0-cm-wide central maximum on a screen twice as far away?

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