Two 50-μm-wide slits spaced 0.25 mm apart are illuminated by blue laser light with a wavelength of 450 nm. The interference pattern is observed on a screen 2.0 m behind the slits. How many bright fringes are seen in the central maximum that spans the distance between the first missing order on one side and the first missing order on the other side?
Light of 600 nm wavelength passes through a single slit and creates a 2.0-cm-wide central maximum on a screen behind the slit. What wavelength of light will create a 3.0-cm-wide central maximum on a screen twice as far away?
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Key Concepts
Single Slit Diffraction
Wavelength and Central Maximum Width
Geometric Relationships in Diffraction
Your artist friend is designing an exhibit inspired by circular-aperture diffraction. A pinhole in a red zone is going to be illuminated with a red laser beam of wavelength 670 nm, while a pinhole in a violet zone is going to be illuminated with a violet laser beam of wavelength 410 nm. She wants all the diffraction patterns seen on a distant screen to have the same size. For this to work, what must be the ratio of the red pinhole’s diameter to that of the violet pinhole?
In a single-slit experiment, the slit width is 200 times the wavelength of the light. What is the width (in mm) of the central maximum on a screen 2.0 m behind the slit?
Light of 630 nm wavelength illuminates a single slit of width 0.15 mm. FIGURE EX33.22 shows the intensity pattern seen on a screen behind the slit. What is the distance to the screen?
Figure EX33.26 shows the light intensity on a screen behind a single slit. The wavelength of the light is 600 nm and the slit width is 0.15 mm. What is the distance from the slit to the screen?
FIGURE EX33.17 shows the interference pattern on a screen 1.0 m behind an 800 lines/mm diffraction grating. What is the wavelength (in nm) of the light?