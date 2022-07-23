A diffraction grating produces a first-order maximum at an angle of 20.0°. What is the angle of the second-order maximum?
In a single-slit experiment, the slit width is 200 times the wavelength of the light. What is the width (in mm) of the central maximum on a screen 2.0 m behind the slit?
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Key Concepts
Single-Slit Diffraction
Wavelength and Slit Width Relationship
Angular Width of the Central Maximum
The two most prominent wavelengths in the light emitted by a hydrogen discharge lamp are 656 nm (red) and 486 nm (blue). Light from a hydrogen lamp illuminates a diffraction grating with 500 lines/mm, and the light is observed on a screen 1.50 m behind the grating. What is the distance between the first-order red and blue fringes?
Light of 630 nm wavelength illuminates a single slit of width 0.15 mm. FIGURE EX33.22 shows the intensity pattern seen on a screen behind the slit. What is the distance to the screen?
Figure EX33.26 shows the light intensity on a screen behind a single slit. The wavelength of the light is 600 nm and the slit width is 0.15 mm. What is the distance from the slit to the screen?
Light of 600 nm wavelength passes through a single slit and creates a 2.0-cm-wide central maximum on a screen behind the slit. What wavelength of light will create a 3.0-cm-wide central maximum on a screen twice as far away?
FIGURE EX33.17 shows the interference pattern on a screen 1.0 m behind an 800 lines/mm diffraction grating. What is the wavelength (in nm) of the light?