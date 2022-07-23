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Ch 33: Wave Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 33: Wave OpticsProblem 7
Chapter 33, Problem 7

In a double-slit experiment, the slit separation is 200 times the wavelength of the light. What is the angular separation (in degrees) between two adjacent bright fringes?

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Identify the formula for angular separation between adjacent bright fringes in a double-slit experiment: \( \Delta \theta = \arcsin\left( \frac{m \lambda}{d} \right) - \arcsin\left( \frac{(m-1) \lambda}{d} \right) \), where \( \lambda \) is the wavelength of light, \( d \) is the slit separation, and \( m \) is the fringe order.
Since the problem asks for the angular separation between two adjacent bright fringes, we can simplify the calculation by using the small-angle approximation: \( \Delta \theta \approx \frac{\lambda}{d} \). This is valid because \( \lambda \ll d \).
Substitute the given relationship between the slit separation and the wavelength: \( d = 200 \lambda \).
Replace \( d \) in the formula with \( 200 \lambda \): \( \Delta \theta \approx \frac{\lambda}{200 \lambda} \).
Simplify the expression to find \( \Delta \theta \) in radians, and then convert it to degrees using the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ radian} = \frac{180}{\pi} \text{ degrees} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double-Slit Experiment

The double-slit experiment demonstrates the wave nature of light through interference patterns. When coherent light passes through two closely spaced slits, it creates a series of bright and dark fringes on a screen due to constructive and destructive interference. The pattern's characteristics depend on the wavelength of the light and the distance between the slits.
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Young's Double Slit Experiment

Wavelength and Slit Separation

In the context of the double-slit experiment, the slit separation relative to the wavelength of light is crucial for determining the interference pattern. When the slit separation is significantly larger than the wavelength, the angular separation between bright fringes can be calculated using the formula for angular position, which is influenced by the ratio of slit separation to wavelength.
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Angular Separation of Fringes

The angular separation between adjacent bright fringes in a double-slit experiment can be calculated using the formula θ = λ/d, where θ is the angular separation, λ is the wavelength, and d is the slit separation. This relationship shows how the spacing of the fringes is directly proportional to the wavelength and inversely proportional to the slit separation, allowing for precise predictions of fringe locations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A diffraction grating produces a first-order maximum at an angle of 20.0°. What is the angle of the second-order maximum?

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Textbook Question

Light of wavelength 550 nm illuminates a double slit, and the interference pattern is observed on a screen behind the slit. The third maximum is measured to be 3.0 cm from the central maximum. The slits are then illuminated with light of wavelength 440 nm. How far is the fourth maximum from the central maximum?

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Textbook Question

The two most prominent wavelengths in the light emitted by a hydrogen discharge lamp are 656 nm (red) and 486 nm (blue). Light from a hydrogen lamp illuminates a diffraction grating with 500 lines/mm, and the light is observed on a screen 1.50 m behind the grating. What is the distance between the first-order red and blue fringes?

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Textbook Question

A double-slit interference pattern is created by two narrow slits spaced 0.25 mm apart. The distance between the first and the fifth minimum on a screen 60 cm behind the slits is 5.5 mm. What is the wavelength (in nm) of the light used in this experiment?

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