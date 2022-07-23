Light of wavelength 550 nm illuminates a double slit, and the interference pattern is observed on a screen behind the slit. The third maximum is measured to be 3.0 cm from the central maximum. The slits are then illuminated with light of wavelength 440 nm. How far is the fourth maximum from the central maximum?
A diffraction grating produces a first-order maximum at an angle of 20.0°. What is the angle of the second-order maximum?
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Key Concepts
Diffraction Grating
Order of Maximum
Grating Equation
The two most prominent wavelengths in the light emitted by a hydrogen discharge lamp are 656 nm (red) and 486 nm (blue). Light from a hydrogen lamp illuminates a diffraction grating with 500 lines/mm, and the light is observed on a screen 1.50 m behind the grating. What is the distance between the first-order red and blue fringes?
In a single-slit experiment, the slit width is 200 times the wavelength of the light. What is the width (in mm) of the central maximum on a screen 2.0 m behind the slit?
In a double-slit experiment, the slit separation is 200 times the wavelength of the light. What is the angular separation (in degrees) between two adjacent bright fringes?
A double-slit interference pattern is created by two narrow slits spaced 0.25 mm apart. The distance between the first and the fifth minimum on a screen 60 cm behind the slits is 5.5 mm. What is the wavelength (in nm) of the light used in this experiment?
FIGURE EX33.17 shows the interference pattern on a screen 1.0 m behind an 800 lines/mm diffraction grating. What is the wavelength (in nm) of the light?