Skip to main content
Ch 33: Wave Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 33: Wave OpticsProblem 8
Chapter 33, Problem 8

A double-slit interference pattern is created by two narrow slits spaced 0.25 mm apart. The distance between the first and the fifth minimum on a screen 60 cm behind the slits is 5.5 mm. What is the wavelength (in nm) of the light used in this experiment?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a double-slit interference problem where we are tasked with finding the wavelength of light. The key formula for the position of minima in a double-slit interference pattern is: y=mdλL, where y is the distance between minima, m is the order of the minima, d is the slit separation, λ is the wavelength, and L is the distance to the screen.
Step 2: Identify the given values. The slit separation is d=0.25 mm (convert to meters: 0.25×10-3 m), the distance to the screen is L=60 cm (convert to meters: 0.6 m), and the distance between the first and fifth minima is y=5.5 mm (convert to meters: 5.5×10-3 m).
Step 3: Relate the distance between the first and fifth minima to the formula. The distance between the first and fifth minima corresponds to four minima spacings, so y=4λdL. Rearrange this equation to solve for the wavelength λ: λ=y4dL.
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the formula. Using y=5.5×10-3 m, d=0.25×10-3 m, and L=0.6 m, substitute these into the formula: λ=5.5×10-340.25×10-30.6.
Step 5: Simplify the expression to find the wavelength λ. After simplifying, convert the result to nanometers (1 nm = 10-9 m).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double-Slit Experiment

The double-slit experiment demonstrates the wave nature of light through interference patterns created when light passes through two closely spaced slits. When coherent light waves overlap, they can constructively or destructively interfere, resulting in a pattern of bright and dark fringes on a screen. This phenomenon is fundamental in understanding wave behavior and is a cornerstone of quantum mechanics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
12:00
Young's Double Slit Experiment

Interference Pattern

An interference pattern is formed when two or more waves superimpose, leading to regions of constructive interference (bright spots) and destructive interference (dark spots). The positions of these minima and maxima depend on the wavelength of the light and the geometry of the slits. In the context of the double-slit experiment, the distance between these points can be used to calculate the wavelength of the light used.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:47
Wave Interference & Superposition

Wavelength Calculation

The wavelength of light can be determined using the formula for the position of minima in a double-slit interference pattern, given by y = (m + 0.5)λL/d, where y is the distance from the central maximum to the m-th minimum, L is the distance to the screen, d is the slit separation, and λ is the wavelength. By rearranging this formula, one can solve for the wavelength when the positions of the minima and the slit separation are known.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:42
Unknown Wavelength of Laser through Double Slit
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A diffraction grating produces a first-order maximum at an angle of 20.0°. What is the angle of the second-order maximum?

192
views
Textbook Question

Light of wavelength 550 nm illuminates a double slit, and the interference pattern is observed on a screen behind the slit. The third maximum is measured to be 3.0 cm from the central maximum. The slits are then illuminated with light of wavelength 440 nm. How far is the fourth maximum from the central maximum?

2059
views
Textbook Question

The two most prominent wavelengths in the light emitted by a hydrogen discharge lamp are 656 nm (red) and 486 nm (blue). Light from a hydrogen lamp illuminates a diffraction grating with 500 lines/mm, and the light is observed on a screen 1.50 m behind the grating. What is the distance between the first-order red and blue fringes?

114
views
Textbook Question

In a double-slit experiment, the slit separation is 200 times the wavelength of the light. What is the angular separation (in degrees) between two adjacent bright fringes?

211
views
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX33.17 shows the interference pattern on a screen 1.0 m behind an 800 lines/mm diffraction grating. What is the wavelength (in nm) of the light?

2394
views