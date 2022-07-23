Wavelength Calculation

The wavelength of light can be determined using the formula for the position of minima in a double-slit interference pattern, given by y = (m + 0.5)λL/d, where y is the distance from the central maximum to the m-th minimum, L is the distance to the screen, d is the slit separation, and λ is the wavelength. By rearranging this formula, one can solve for the wavelength when the positions of the minima and the slit separation are known.