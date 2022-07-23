Wavelength Calculation

The wavelength of light can be determined using the formula for diffraction, which relates the angle of the interference pattern to the wavelength, the distance to the screen, and the grating spacing. The formula is given by d sin(θ) = mλ, where d is the distance between grating lines, θ is the angle of the m-th order maximum, and λ is the wavelength. This relationship allows for the calculation of the wavelength based on the observed interference pattern.