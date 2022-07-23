BIO A dentist uses a curved mirror to view the back side of teeth in the upper jaw. Suppose she wants an upright image with a magnification of 1.5 when the mirror is 1.2 cm from a tooth. Should she use a convex or a concave mirror? What focal length should it have?
There's one angle of incidence β onto a prism for which the light inside an isosceles prism travels parallel to the base and emerges at angle β. A laboratory measurement finds that β=52.2° for a prism shaped like an equilateral triangle. What is the prism's index of refraction?
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Key Concepts
Refraction
Index of Refraction
Prism Geometry
Shown from above in FIGURE P34.54 is one corner of a rectangular box filled with water. A laser beam starts 10 cm from side A of the container and enters the water at position x. You can ignore the thin walls of the container. Find the minimum value of x for which the laser beam passes through side B and emerges into the air.
You're visiting the shark tank at the aquarium when you see a 2.5-m-long shark that appears to be swimming straight toward you at 2.0 m/s. What is the shark's actual speed through the water? You can ignore the glass wall of the tank.
Optical engineers need to know the cone of acceptance of an optical fiber. This is the maximum angle that an entering light ray can make with the axis of the fiber if it is to be guided down the fiber. What is the cone of acceptance of an optical fiber for which the index of refraction of the core is 1.55 while that of the cladding is 1.45? You can model the fiber as a cylinder with a flat entrance face.
Paraxial light rays approach a transparent sphere parallel to an optical axis passing through the center of the sphere. The rays come to a focus on the far surface of the sphere. What is the sphere's index of refraction?
A horizontal laser beam enters the glass prism shown in FIGURE P34.55. When the laser beam exits the prism, by what angle will it have been deflected from horizontal?