Refraction

Refraction is the bending of light as it passes from one medium to another, caused by a change in its speed. When light enters a denser medium, like glass from air, it slows down and bends towards the normal line. Conversely, when it exits back into a less dense medium, it speeds up and bends away from the normal. This principle is crucial for understanding how the laser beam behaves as it travels through the prism.