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Ch 34: Ray Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 34: Ray OpticsProblem 54c
Chapter 34, Problem 54c

Shown from above in FIGURE P34.54 is one corner of a rectangular box filled with water. A laser beam starts 10 cm from side A of the container and enters the water at position x. You can ignore the thin walls of the container. Find the minimum value of x for which the laser beam passes through side B and emerges into the air.

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Step 1: Understand the problem setup. The laser beam enters the water at position x along side A and refracts due to the change in medium. The goal is to find the minimum value of x such that the beam passes through side B and emerges into the air. This involves applying Snell's Law and geometry.
Step 2: Apply Snell's Law at the point where the laser beam enters the water. Snell's Law is given by: n1sinθ=n2sinθ', where n₁ is the refractive index of air (approximately 1), n₂ is the refractive index of water (approximately 1.33), θ is the angle of incidence, and θ' is the angle of refraction.
Step 3: Use geometry to relate the position x to the angle of refraction θ'. The laser beam travels diagonally through the water, forming a right triangle. The horizontal distance traveled by the beam is the width of the container (10 cm), and the vertical distance is related to x. Use trigonometric relationships: tanθ'=x10.
Step 4: Combine Snell's Law and the trigonometric relationship. Solve for θ' using Snell's Law, then substitute θ' into the tangent equation to find x. Rearrange the equation to isolate x: x=10*tanθ'.
Step 5: Determine the minimum x by considering the critical angle for total internal reflection at side B. The critical angle occurs when the refracted beam just grazes side B. Use the relationship between the critical angle and the refractive indices: sinθ'=n1n2. Calculate θ' and substitute it back into the tangent equation to find the minimum x.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Refraction of Light

Refraction is the bending of light as it passes from one medium to another, caused by a change in its speed. In this scenario, the laser beam transitions from air into water, which has a different refractive index. This bending is described by Snell's Law, which relates the angles of incidence and refraction to the indices of refraction of the two media.
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Snell's Law

Snell's Law mathematically describes how light refracts at the interface between two media. It is expressed as n1 * sin(θ1) = n2 * sin(θ2), where n1 and n2 are the refractive indices of the first and second media, respectively, and θ1 and θ2 are the angles of incidence and refraction. This law is crucial for determining the path of the laser beam as it enters the water and exits through side B.
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Critical Angle and Total Internal Reflection

The critical angle is the angle of incidence above which total internal reflection occurs when light attempts to move from a denser medium to a less dense medium. If the angle of incidence exceeds this critical angle, the light will not pass through but instead reflect back into the denser medium. Understanding this concept is essential for determining the minimum value of x, ensuring the laser beam exits the water without being totally internally reflected.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 4.0-m-wide swimming pool is filled to the top. The bottom of the pool becomes completely shaded in the afternoon when the sun is 20° above the horizon. How deep is the pool?

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Textbook Question

There's one angle of incidence β onto a prism for which the light inside an isosceles prism travels parallel to the base and emerges at angle β. A laboratory measurement finds that β=52.2° for a prism shaped like an equilateral triangle. What is the prism's index of refraction?

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Textbook Question

Shown from above in FIGURE P34.54 is one corner of a rectangular box filled with water. A laser beam starts 10 cm from side A of the container and enters the water at position x. You can ignore the thin walls of the container. If x = 15 cm, does the laser beam refract back into the air through side B or reflect from side B back into the water? Determine the angle of refraction or reflection.

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Textbook Question

Optical engineers need to know the cone of acceptance of an optical fiber. This is the maximum angle that an entering light ray can make with the axis of the fiber if it is to be guided down the fiber. What is the cone of acceptance of an optical fiber for which the index of refraction of the core is 1.55 while that of the cladding is 1.45? You can model the fiber as a cylinder with a flat entrance face.

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Textbook Question

A horizontal laser beam enters the glass prism shown in FIGURE P34.55. When the laser beam exits the prism, by what angle will it have been deflected from horizontal?

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Textbook Question

An astronaut is exploring an unknown planet when she accidentally drops an oxygen canister into a 1.50-m-deep pool filled with an unknown liquid. Although she dropped the canister 21 cm from the edge, it appears to be 31 cm away when she peers in from the edge. What is the liquid's index of refraction? Assume that the planet's atmosphere is similar to earth's.

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