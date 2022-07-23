What are the rest energy, the kinetic energy, and the total energy of a 1.0 g particle with a speed of 0.80c?
A modest supernova (the explosion of a massive star at the end of its life cycle) releases 1.5 x 10⁴⁴ J of energy in a few seconds. This is enough to outshine the entire galaxy in which it occurs. Suppose a star with the mass of our sun collides with an antimatter star of equal mass, causing complete annihilation. What is the ratio of the energy released in this star-antistar collision to the energy released in the supernova?
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Key Concepts
Energy Release in Annihilation
Supernova Energy Output
Energy Ratio Calculation
The star Alpha goes supernova. Ten years later and 100 ly away, as measured by astronomers in the galaxy, star Beta explodes. An alien spacecraft passing through the galaxy finds that the distance between the two explosions is 120 ly. According to the aliens, what is the time between the explosions?
Two events in reference frame S occur 10 μs apart at the same point in space. The distance between the two events is 2400 m in reference frame S'. What is the velocity of S' relative to S?
A quarter-pound hamburger with all the fixings has a mass of 200 g. The food energy of the hamburger (480 food calories) is 2 MJ. By what factor does the energy equivalent exceed the food energy?
The Stanford Linear Accelerator (SLAC) accelerates electrons to v = 0.99999997c in a 3.2-km-long tube. If they travel the length of the tube at full speed (they don’t, because they are accelerating), how long is the tube in the electrons’ reference frame?
A proton is accelerated to 0.999c. By what factor does the proton's momentum exceed its Newtonian momentum?