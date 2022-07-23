Skip to main content
Ch 36: Special Relativity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 36: Special RelativityProblem 45b
Chapter 36, Problem 45b

Two events in reference frame S occur 10 μs apart at the same point in space. The distance between the two events is 2400 m in reference frame S'. What is the velocity of S' relative to S?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key concepts involved in the problem. This is a relativistic problem involving time dilation and length contraction. The relationship between the two reference frames S and S' is governed by the Lorentz transformation equations.
Step 2: Write down the given information. In reference frame S, the time interval between the two events is Δt = 10 μs (10 × 10⁻⁶ s), and the spatial separation is Δx = 0 m (since the events occur at the same point in space). In reference frame S', the spatial separation is Δx' = 2400 m.
Step 3: Use the Lorentz transformation equation for spatial separation: Δx' = γ(Δx - vΔt), where γ = 1 / √(1 - v²/c²) is the Lorentz factor, v is the relative velocity between the frames, and c is the speed of light. Substitute Δx = 0 into the equation to simplify it to Δx' = γ(-vΔt).
Step 4: Rearrange the equation to solve for v. Start by expressing γ in terms of Δx' and Δt: γ = Δx' / (-vΔt). Then use the definition of γ (γ = 1 / √(1 - v²/c²)) to eliminate γ and solve for v.
Step 5: Substitute the known values (Δx' = 2400 m, Δt = 10 × 10⁻⁶ s, and c = 3 × 10⁸ m/s) into the equation derived in Step 4. Perform algebraic manipulations to isolate v and determine the relative velocity of S' with respect to S.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lorentz Transformation

The Lorentz transformation equations relate the space and time coordinates of events as observed in different inertial frames moving relative to each other at a constant velocity. They account for the effects of time dilation and length contraction, which are fundamental in the theory of special relativity. These transformations are essential for understanding how measurements of time and distance change when switching between frames.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:39
Lorentz Transformations of Velocity

Time Dilation

Time dilation is a phenomenon predicted by Einstein's theory of special relativity, where time is observed to pass at different rates in different inertial frames. Specifically, a clock moving relative to an observer will appear to tick slower than a stationary clock. This concept is crucial for analyzing events that occur at different times in different reference frames, as it affects the perceived intervals between events.
Recommended video:
Guided course
12:57
Time Dilation

Relative Velocity

Relative velocity is the velocity of one object as observed from another moving object. In the context of special relativity, it is important to calculate how fast one reference frame is moving relative to another, especially when considering the effects of time and space. Understanding relative velocity helps in determining how events are perceived in different frames, which is key to solving problems involving multiple reference frames.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:27
Intro to Relative Motion (Relative Velocity)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the rest energy, the kinetic energy, and the total energy of a 1.0 g particle with a speed of 0.80c?

195
views
Textbook Question

The star Alpha goes supernova. Ten years later and 100 ly away, as measured by astronomers in the galaxy, star Beta explodes. An alien spacecraft passing through the galaxy finds that the distance between the two explosions is 120 ly. According to the aliens, what is the time between the explosions?

122
views
Textbook Question

A quarter-pound hamburger with all the fixings has a mass of 200 g. The food energy of the hamburger (480 food calories) is 2 MJ. By what factor does the energy equivalent exceed the food energy?

81
views
Textbook Question

The Stanford Linear Accelerator (SLAC) accelerates electrons to v = 0.99999997c in a 3.2-km-long tube. If they travel the length of the tube at full speed (they don’t, because they are accelerating), how long is the tube in the electrons’ reference frame?

107
views
Textbook Question

In an attempt to reduce the extraordinarily long travel times for voyaging to distant stars, some people have suggested traveling at close to the speed of light. Suppose you wish to visit the red giant star Betelgeuse, which is 430 ly away, and that you want your 20,000 kg rocket to move so fast that you age only 20 years during the round trip. How fast, as a fraction of c, must the rocket travel relative to earth?

57
views
Textbook Question

A modest supernova (the explosion of a massive star at the end of its life cycle) releases 1.5 x 10⁴⁴ J of energy in a few seconds. This is enough to outshine the entire galaxy in which it occurs. Suppose a star with the mass of our sun collides with an antimatter star of equal mass, causing complete annihilation. What is the ratio of the energy released in this star-antistar collision to the energy released in the supernova?

87
views