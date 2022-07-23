Your job is to synchronize the clocks in a reference frame. You are going to do so by flashing a light at the origin at t = 0 s. To what time should the clock at (x, y, z) = (30 m, 40 m, 0 m) be preset?
A newspaper delivery boy is riding his bicycle down the street at 5.0 m/s. He can throw a paper at a speed of 8.0 m/s. What is the paper's speed relative to the ground if he throws the paper (a) forward, (b) backward, and (c) to the side?
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Key Concepts
Relative Velocity
Vector Addition
Direction of Motion
A baseball pitcher can throw a ball with a speed of 40 m/s. He is in the back of a pickup truck that is driving away from you. He throws the ball in your direction, and it floats toward you at a lazy 10 m/s. What is the speed of the truck?
A firecracker explodes in reference frame S at t = 1.0 s. A second firecracker explodes at the same position at t = 3.0 s. In reference frame S', which moves in the x-direction at speed v, the first explosion is detected at x' = 4.0 m and the second at x' = -4.0 m. What is the speed of frame S' relative to frame S?
Bjorn is standing at x = 600 m. Firecracker 1 explodes at the origin and firecracker 2 explodes at x = 900 m. The flashes from both explosions reach Bjorn's eye at t = 3.0 μs. At what time did each firecracker explode?