A newspaper delivery boy is riding his bicycle down the street at 5.0 m/s. He can throw a paper at a speed of 8.0 m/s. What is the paper's speed relative to the ground if he throws the paper (a) forward, (b) backward, and (c) to the side?
A baseball pitcher can throw a ball with a speed of 40 m/s. He is in the back of a pickup truck that is driving away from you. He throws the ball in your direction, and it floats toward you at a lazy 10 m/s. What is the speed of the truck?
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Key Concepts
Relative Velocity
Vector Addition
Frame of Reference
An astronaut travels to a star system 4.5 ly away at a speed of 0.90c. Assume that the time needed to accelerate and decelerate is negligible. How long does the journey take according to Mission Control on earth?
Your job is to synchronize the clocks in a reference frame. You are going to do so by flashing a light at the origin at t = 0 s. To what time should the clock at (x, y, z) = (30 m, 40 m, 0 m) be preset?
A firecracker explodes in reference frame S at t = 1.0 s. A second firecracker explodes at the same position at t = 3.0 s. In reference frame S', which moves in the x-direction at speed v, the first explosion is detected at x' = 4.0 m and the second at x' = -4.0 m. What is the speed of frame S' relative to frame S?
Bjorn is standing at x = 600 m. Firecracker 1 explodes at the origin and firecracker 2 explodes at x = 900 m. The flashes from both explosions reach Bjorn's eye at t = 3.0 μs. At what time did each firecracker explode?