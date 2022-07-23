A cosmic ray travels 60 km through the earth's atmosphere in 400 μs, as measured by experimenters on the ground. How long does the journey take according to the cosmic ray?
Bjorn is standing at x = 600 m. Firecracker 1 explodes at the origin and firecracker 2 explodes at x = 900 m. The flashes from both explosions reach Bjorn's eye at t = 3.0 μs. At what time did each firecracker explode?
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Key Concepts
Speed of Light
Time Delay
Distance and Time Relationship
A newspaper delivery boy is riding his bicycle down the street at 5.0 m/s. He can throw a paper at a speed of 8.0 m/s. What is the paper's speed relative to the ground if he throws the paper (a) forward, (b) backward, and (c) to the side?
An astronaut travels to a star system 4.5 ly away at a speed of 0.90c. Assume that the time needed to accelerate and decelerate is negligible. How long does the journey take according to Mission Control on earth?
You fly 5000 km across the United States on an airliner at 250 m/s. You return two days later at the same speed. Have you aged more or less than your friends at home?
Your job is to synchronize the clocks in a reference frame. You are going to do so by flashing a light at the origin at t = 0 s. To what time should the clock at (x, y, z) = (30 m, 40 m, 0 m) be preset?
A baseball pitcher can throw a ball with a speed of 40 m/s. He is in the back of a pickup truck that is driving away from you. He throws the ball in your direction, and it floats toward you at a lazy 10 m/s. What is the speed of the truck?