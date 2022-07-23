Time Dilation

Time dilation is a phenomenon predicted by the theory of relativity, where time is observed to pass at different rates for observers in different frames of reference, particularly those moving relative to one another. This concept is essential when considering how time is measured in different locations, especially when high speeds are involved. In the context of the question, it emphasizes the importance of understanding how the relative motion of the observer and the clock can affect the perceived time at which the clock should be set.