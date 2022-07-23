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Ch 36: Special Relativity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 36: Special RelativityProblem 23
Chapter 36, Problem 23

A cube has a density of 2000 kg/m³ while at rest in the laboratory. What is the cube’s density as measured by an experimenter in the laboratory as the cube moves through the laboratory at 90% of the speed of light in a direction perpendicular to one of its faces?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of relativistic density: In special relativity, the density of an object is affected by its relativistic length contraction. The mass of the object remains unchanged, but its volume changes due to the contraction of its length in the direction of motion.
Identify the given values: The rest density of the cube is \( \rho_0 = 2000 \; \text{kg/m}^3 \), and the cube is moving at \( v = 0.9c \), where \( c \) is the speed of light. The motion is perpendicular to one of its faces, so the length contraction will affect only one dimension of the cube.
Recall the formula for relativistic length contraction: The contracted length \( L \) is given by \( L = L_0 \sqrt{1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2}} \), where \( L_0 \) is the rest length, \( v \) is the velocity, and \( c \) is the speed of light. This contraction affects the volume of the cube.
Express the relativistic volume: The rest volume of the cube is \( V_0 = L_0^3 \). After length contraction, the relativistic volume becomes \( V = L_0^2 \cdot L \), where \( L \) is the contracted length. Substitute \( L \) into this expression to get \( V = L_0^3 \sqrt{1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2}} \).
Calculate the relativistic density: The relativistic density \( \rho \) is given by \( \rho = \frac{m}{V} \), where \( m \) is the mass of the cube. Since \( m = \rho_0 V_0 \), substitute \( V \) into the equation to get \( \rho = \frac{\rho_0}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2}}} \). Use this formula to determine the relativistic density of the cube.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). It is a fundamental property of materials that influences their behavior in various physical contexts, including buoyancy and pressure. In this scenario, the cube's density is initially given as 2000 kg/m³ when at rest.
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Relativistic Effects

Relativistic effects arise from the principles of Einstein's theory of relativity, which states that the laws of physics are the same for all observers, regardless of their relative motion. As an object approaches the speed of light, its mass effectively increases from the perspective of a stationary observer, leading to changes in how properties like density are perceived. This is crucial for understanding how the cube's density might change as it moves at 90% of the speed of light.
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Lorentz Contraction

Lorentz contraction is a phenomenon predicted by special relativity, where an object in motion is measured to be shorter in the direction of its motion from the perspective of a stationary observer. This contraction affects the volume of the cube as it moves at relativistic speeds, which in turn influences the density calculation. Understanding this concept is essential for determining how the cube's density is perceived by the experimenter in the laboratory.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An event has spacetime coordinates (x,t) = (1200 m, 2.0 μs) in reference frame S. What are the event's spacetime coordinates (a) in reference frame S' that moves in the positive x-direction at 0.80c and (b) in reference frame S'' that moves in the negative x-direction at 0.80c?

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Our Milky Way galaxy is 100,000 ly in diameter. A spaceship crossing the galaxy measures the galaxy’s diameter to be a mere 1.0 ly. How long is the crossing time as measured in the galaxy’s reference frame?

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You fly 5000 km across the United States on an airliner at 250 m/s. You return two days later at the same speed. Have you aged more or less than your friends at home?

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Textbook Question

A distant quasar is found to be moving away from the earth at 0.80c. A galaxy closer to the earth and along the same line of sight is moving away from us at 0.20c. What is the recessional speed of the quasar, as a fraction of c, as measured by astronomers in the other galaxy?

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Textbook Question

Jill claims that her new rocket is 100 m long. As she flies past your house, you measure the rocket’s length and find that it is only 80 m. What is Jill’s speed, as a fraction of c?

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Textbook Question

You fly 5000 km across the United States on an airliner at 250 m/s. You return two days later at the same speed. By how much? Hint: Use the binomial approximation.

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