An event has spacetime coordinates (x,t) = (1200 m, 2.0 μs) in reference frame S. What are the event's spacetime coordinates (a) in reference frame S' that moves in the positive x-direction at 0.80c and (b) in reference frame S'' that moves in the negative x-direction at 0.80c?
Jill claims that her new rocket is 100 m long. As she flies past your house, you measure the rocket’s length and find that it is only 80 m. What is Jill’s speed, as a fraction of c?
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Key Concepts
Length Contraction
Relativistic Speed
Lorentz Factor
Our Milky Way galaxy is 100,000 ly in diameter. A spaceship crossing the galaxy measures the galaxy’s diameter to be a mere 1.0 ly. How long is the crossing time as measured in the galaxy’s reference frame?
A cosmic ray travels 60 km through the earth's atmosphere in 400 μs, as measured by experimenters on the ground. How long does the journey take according to the cosmic ray?
You fly 5000 km across the United States on an airliner at 250 m/s. You return two days later at the same speed. Have you aged more or less than your friends at home?
A cube has a density of 2000 kg/m³ while at rest in the laboratory. What is the cube’s density as measured by an experimenter in the laboratory as the cube moves through the laboratory at 90% of the speed of light in a direction perpendicular to one of its faces?
You fly 5000 km across the United States on an airliner at 250 m/s. You return two days later at the same speed. By how much? Hint: Use the binomial approximation.