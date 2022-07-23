Lorentz Factor

The Lorentz factor (γ) is a crucial component in special relativity that quantifies the effects of relativistic speeds on time, length, and relativistic mass. It is defined as γ = 1 / √(1 - v²/c²), where v is the object's speed and c is the speed of light. This factor is used to calculate how much time dilates and lengths contract as an object approaches the speed of light, allowing for the determination of the observed length of moving objects.