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Ch 36: Special Relativity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 36: Special RelativityProblem 21
Chapter 36, Problem 21

Jill claims that her new rocket is 100 m long. As she flies past your house, you measure the rocket’s length and find that it is only 80 m. What is Jill’s speed, as a fraction of c?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Recognize that this problem involves the concept of length contraction, which is a phenomenon described by Einstein's theory of special relativity. Length contraction occurs when an object moves at a significant fraction of the speed of light (c) relative to an observer.
Step 2: Use the length contraction formula: L = L₀ √(1 - v²/c²), where L is the contracted length observed (80 m), L₀ is the proper length (100 m), v is the speed of the rocket, and c is the speed of light.
Step 3: Rearrange the formula to solve for the speed v as a fraction of c. Start by dividing both sides of the equation by L₀: L/L₀ = √(1 - v²/c²). Then square both sides to eliminate the square root: (L/L₀)² = 1 - v²/c².
Step 4: Isolate the term v²/c² by subtracting (L/L₀)² from 1: v²/c² = 1 - (L/L₀)². Then take the square root of both sides to solve for v/c: v/c = √[1 - (L/L₀)²].
Step 5: Substitute the given values into the equation. L₀ = 100 m and L = 80 m, so v/c = √[1 - (80/100)²]. Simplify the fraction and calculate the result to find Jill's speed as a fraction of c.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Length Contraction

Length contraction is a phenomenon predicted by Einstein's theory of special relativity, where the length of an object moving at a significant fraction of the speed of light appears shorter to an observer at rest. This effect becomes noticeable as the object's speed approaches the speed of light (c), leading to discrepancies between the proper length (the length measured in the object's rest frame) and the length measured by an observer in motion relative to the object.
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Relativistic Speed

Relativistic speed refers to speeds that are a significant fraction of the speed of light (c). At these speeds, classical mechanics no longer accurately describes motion, and relativistic effects, such as time dilation and length contraction, must be considered. To calculate an object's speed as a fraction of c, one must use the Lorentz transformation equations, which relate the measurements of time and space between different inertial frames.
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Lorentz Factor

The Lorentz factor (γ) is a crucial component in special relativity that quantifies the effects of relativistic speeds on time, length, and relativistic mass. It is defined as γ = 1 / √(1 - v²/c²), where v is the object's speed and c is the speed of light. This factor is used to calculate how much time dilates and lengths contract as an object approaches the speed of light, allowing for the determination of the observed length of moving objects.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An event has spacetime coordinates (x,t) = (1200 m, 2.0 μs) in reference frame S. What are the event's spacetime coordinates (a) in reference frame S' that moves in the positive x-direction at 0.80c and (b) in reference frame S'' that moves in the negative x-direction at 0.80c?

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Textbook Question

Our Milky Way galaxy is 100,000 ly in diameter. A spaceship crossing the galaxy measures the galaxy’s diameter to be a mere 1.0 ly. How long is the crossing time as measured in the galaxy’s reference frame?

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Textbook Question

A cosmic ray travels 60 km through the earth's atmosphere in 400 μs, as measured by experimenters on the ground. How long does the journey take according to the cosmic ray?

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Textbook Question

You fly 5000 km across the United States on an airliner at 250 m/s. You return two days later at the same speed. Have you aged more or less than your friends at home?

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Textbook Question

A cube has a density of 2000 kg/m³ while at rest in the laboratory. What is the cube’s density as measured by an experimenter in the laboratory as the cube moves through the laboratory at 90% of the speed of light in a direction perpendicular to one of its faces?

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Textbook Question

You fly 5000 km across the United States on an airliner at 250 m/s. You return two days later at the same speed. By how much? Hint: Use the binomial approximation.

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