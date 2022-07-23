A cosmic ray travels 60 km through the earth's atmosphere in 400 μs, as measured by experimenters on the ground. How long does the journey take according to the cosmic ray?
You fly 5000 km across the United States on an airliner at 250 m/s. You return two days later at the same speed. Have you aged more or less than your friends at home?
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Key Concepts
Time Dilation
Relativity of Simultaneity
Proper Time
An astronaut travels to a star system 4.5 ly away at a speed of 0.90c. Assume that the time needed to accelerate and decelerate is negligible. How long does the journey take according to Mission Control on earth?
Bjorn is standing at x = 600 m. Firecracker 1 explodes at the origin and firecracker 2 explodes at x = 900 m. The flashes from both explosions reach Bjorn's eye at t = 3.0 μs. At what time did each firecracker explode?
A cube has a density of 2000 kg/m³ while at rest in the laboratory. What is the cube’s density as measured by an experimenter in the laboratory as the cube moves through the laboratory at 90% of the speed of light in a direction perpendicular to one of its faces?
Jill claims that her new rocket is 100 m long. As she flies past your house, you measure the rocket’s length and find that it is only 80 m. What is Jill’s speed, as a fraction of c?
You fly 5000 km across the United States on an airliner at 250 m/s. You return two days later at the same speed. By how much? Hint: Use the binomial approximation.