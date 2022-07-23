Determine the electric force acting on the droplet. Since the droplet is motionless, the electric force \( F_e \) must balance the gravitational force \( F_g \). The electric force is given by \( F_e = q E \), where \( q \) is the charge on the droplet and \( E \) is the electric field between the electrodes. The electric field can be calculated using \( E = \frac{\Delta V}{d} \), where \( \Delta V \) is the potential difference (20 V) and \( d \) is the separation between the electrodes (11 mm).