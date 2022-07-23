Conversion to Electronvolts

Electronvolts (eV) are a unit of energy defined as the amount of kinetic energy gained by an electron when it is accelerated through an electric potential difference of one volt. To convert kinetic energy from joules to electronvolts, one can use the conversion factor 1 eV = 1.602 x 10⁻¹⁹ joules, allowing for easier interpretation of energy values in the context of atomic and subatomic processes.