Skip to main content
Ch 37: The Foundations of Modern Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 37: The Foundations of Modern PhysicsProblem 10b
Chapter 37, Problem 10b

An electron in a cathode-ray beam passes between 2.5-cm-long parallel-plate electrodes that are 5.0 mm apart. A 2.0 mT, 2.5-cm-wide magnetic field is perpendicular to the electric field between the plates. The electron passes through the electrodes without being deflected if the potential difference between the plates is 600 V. If the potential difference between the plates is set to zero, what is the electron's radius of curvature in the magnetic field?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The electron is initially passing through parallel-plate electrodes without deflection due to the balance between the electric and magnetic forces. When the electric field is removed, the electron will experience only the magnetic force, causing it to move in a circular path. The goal is to find the radius of curvature of this path.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the radius of curvature of a charged particle moving in a magnetic field. The radius of curvature (r) is given by: r=mvqB, where m is the mass of the electron, v is its velocity, q is the charge of the electron, and B is the magnetic field strength.
Step 3: Determine the velocity of the electron. When the electric field was present, the electron's velocity was determined by the balance between the electric force and the magnetic force. Use the relationship: v=EB, where E is the electric field strength and B is the magnetic field strength. The electric field strength can be calculated using E=Vd, where V is the potential difference and d is the separation between the plates.
Step 4: Substitute the given values to calculate the velocity. Use V = 600 V, d = 5.0 mm (converted to meters), and B = 2.0 mT (converted to teslas). Calculate E first, then use v=EB to find the velocity of the electron.
Step 5: Use the calculated velocity and the given values for the mass of the electron (m=9.11×10-31 kg), charge of the electron (q=1.6×10-19 C), and magnetic field strength (B = 2.0 mT) in the formula r=mvqB to calculate the radius of curvature.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lorentz Force

The Lorentz force is the force experienced by a charged particle moving through electric and magnetic fields. It is given by the equation F = q(E + v × B), where F is the force, q is the charge, E is the electric field, v is the velocity of the particle, and B is the magnetic field. This concept is crucial for understanding how the electron behaves in the presence of both electric and magnetic fields.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:39
Lorentz Transformations of Velocity

Radius of Curvature

The radius of curvature of a charged particle's path in a magnetic field is determined by the balance between the magnetic force and the centripetal force required to keep the particle in circular motion. The radius can be calculated using the formula r = mv/(qB), where m is the mass of the particle, v is its velocity, q is its charge, and B is the magnetic field strength. This concept is essential for determining how the electron will curve in the magnetic field when the electric field is turned off.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Calculating Radius of Nitrogen

Kinematics of Charged Particles

Understanding the kinematics of charged particles involves analyzing their motion under the influence of forces. In this scenario, the electron's velocity can be derived from the potential difference between the plates, which accelerates the electron. This concept is important for calculating the electron's speed as it enters the magnetic field, which directly affects its radius of curvature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:25
Kinematics Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Express in eV (or keV or MeV if more appropriate): The kinetic energy of an electron moving with a speed of 5.0 x 10⁶ m/s .

170
views
Textbook Question

A 0.80-μm-diameter oil droplet is observed between two parallel electrodes spaced 11 mm apart. The droplet hangs motionless if the upper electrode is 20 V more positive than the lower electrode. The density of the oil is 885 kg/m3. Does the droplet have a surplus or a deficit of electrons? How many?

1556
views
Textbook Question

An electron in a cathode-ray beam passes between 2.5-cm-long parallel-plate electrodes that are 5.0 mm apart. A 2.0 mT, 2.5-cm-wide magnetic field is perpendicular to the electric field between the plates. The electron passes through the electrodes without being deflected if the potential difference between the plates is 600 V. What is the electron's speed?

298
views
Textbook Question

A ceramic cube 3.0 cm on each side radiates heat at 630 W. At what wavelength, in μm, does its emission spectrum peak? Assume e=1.

921
views
Textbook Question

Electrons pass through the parallel electrodes shown in FIGURE EX37.9 with a speed of 5.0×106 m/s. What magnetic field strength and direction will allow the electrons to pass through without being deflected? Assume that the magnetic field is confined to the region between the electrodes.

88
views
Textbook Question

Determine the speed of a 15 MeV helium atom.

166
views