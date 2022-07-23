Radius of Curvature

The radius of curvature of a charged particle's path in a magnetic field is determined by the balance between the magnetic force and the centripetal force required to keep the particle in circular motion. The radius can be calculated using the formula r = mv/(qB), where m is the mass of the particle, v is its velocity, q is its charge, and B is the magnetic field strength. This concept is essential for determining how the electron will curve in the magnetic field when the electric field is turned off.