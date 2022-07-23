Express in eV (or keV or MeV if more appropriate): The kinetic energy of an electron moving with a speed of 5.0 x 10⁶ m/s .
A parallel-plate capacitor with a 1.0 mm plate separation is charged to 75 V. With what kinetic energy, in eV, must a proton be launched from the negative plate if it is just barely able to reach the positive plate?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field in Capacitors
Work-Energy Principle
Kinetic Energy of a Charged Particle
A 0.80-μm-diameter oil droplet is observed between two parallel electrodes spaced 11 mm apart. The droplet hangs motionless if the upper electrode is 20 V more positive than the lower electrode. The density of the oil is 885 kg/m3. Does the droplet have a surplus or a deficit of electrons? How many?
Consider the gold isotope 197Au. The gold nucleus has a diameter of 14.0 fm. What is the density of matter in a gold nucleus?
How many electrons, protons, and neutrons are contained in the following atoms or ions: (a) ¹⁰B, (b) ¹³N⁺, and (c) ¹⁷O⁺⁺⁺?
Determine the speed of a 15 MeV helium atom.
Identify the isotope that is 11 times as heavy as ¹²C and has 18 times as many protons as ⁶Li . Give your answer in the form ᴬS, where S is the symbol for the element. See Appendix C: Atomic and Nuclear Data.