Kinetic Energy of a Charged Particle

The kinetic energy (KE) of a charged particle, such as a proton, can be expressed in electronvolts (eV) when considering its motion in an electric field. The kinetic energy gained by the proton as it moves through the electric field is equal to the product of the charge of the proton and the potential difference it moves through. This concept is key to determining the energy needed for the proton to barely reach the positive plate.