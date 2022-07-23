Stefan-Boltzmann Law

The Stefan-Boltzmann Law states that the total power radiated per unit area of a blackbody is proportional to the fourth power of its absolute temperature. Mathematically, it is expressed as P = eσAT^4, where P is the power, e is the emissivity, σ is the Stefan-Boltzmann constant, A is the surface area, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This law is crucial for calculating the total power radiated by the sphere.