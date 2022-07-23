Figure 37.7 identified the wavelengths of four lines in the Balmer series of hydrogen. Predict the wavelength of the fifth line in the spectrum.
A ceramic cube 3.0 cm on each side radiates heat at 630 W. At what wavelength, in μm, does its emission spectrum peak? Assume e=1.
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Key Concepts
Blackbody Radiation
Wien's Displacement Law
Stefan-Boltzmann Law
An electron in a cathode-ray beam passes between 2.5-cm-long parallel-plate electrodes that are 5.0 mm apart. A 2.0 mT, 2.5-cm-wide magnetic field is perpendicular to the electric field between the plates. The electron passes through the electrodes without being deflected if the potential difference between the plates is 600 V. What is the electron's speed?
An electron in a cathode-ray beam passes between 2.5-cm-long parallel-plate electrodes that are 5.0 mm apart. A 2.0 mT, 2.5-cm-wide magnetic field is perpendicular to the electric field between the plates. The electron passes through the electrodes without being deflected if the potential difference between the plates is 600 V. If the potential difference between the plates is set to zero, what is the electron's radius of curvature in the magnetic field?
A 2.0-cm-diameter metal sphere is glowing red, but a spectrum shows that its emission spectrum peaks at an infrared wavelength of 2.0 μm. How much power does the sphere radiate? Assume e=1 .
Electrons pass through the parallel electrodes shown in FIGURE EX37.9 with a speed of 5.0×106 m/s. What magnetic field strength and direction will allow the electrons to pass through without being deflected? Assume that the magnetic field is confined to the region between the electrodes.