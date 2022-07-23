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Ch 37: The Foundations of Modern Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 37: The Foundations of Modern PhysicsProblem 7
Chapter 37, Problem 7

A ceramic cube 3.0 cm on each side radiates heat at 630 W. At what wavelength, in μm, does its emission spectrum peak? Assume e=1.

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Step 1: Identify the relevant law for determining the peak wavelength of the emission spectrum. This is Wien's displacement law, which states that the peak wavelength (λ_peak) is inversely proportional to the temperature (T) of the radiating body. The formula is: λpeak=bT, where b is Wien's constant (approximately 2.897 × 10⁻³ m·K).
Step 2: Use the Stefan-Boltzmann law to calculate the temperature of the ceramic cube. The Stefan-Boltzmann law is given by: P=eσAT4, where P is the power radiated (630 W), e is the emissivity (1 in this case), σ is the Stefan-Boltzmann constant (5.67 × 10⁻⁸ W/m²·K⁴), A is the surface area of the cube, and T is the temperature.
Step 3: Calculate the surface area of the cube. Since the cube has sides of 3.0 cm, convert this to meters (0.03 m) and calculate the total surface area using the formula for the surface area of a cube: A=6s2, where s is the side length.
Step 4: Rearrange the Stefan-Boltzmann law to solve for T. Substitute the values for P, e, σ, and A into the equation and isolate T: T=PeσA. Perform the necessary algebraic manipulations to express T in terms of the given quantities.
Step 5: Once T is determined, use Wien's displacement law to calculate the peak wavelength. Substitute the value of T into the formula λpeak=bT. Convert the result from meters to micrometers (μm) by multiplying by 10⁶.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Blackbody Radiation

Blackbody radiation refers to the electromagnetic radiation emitted by an idealized object that absorbs all incident radiation, known as a blackbody. The intensity and wavelength of this radiation depend solely on the object's temperature, described by Planck's law. This concept is crucial for understanding how objects emit thermal radiation and is foundational for deriving the peak wavelength of emission.
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Wien's Displacement Law

Wien's Displacement Law states that the wavelength at which the emission of a blackbody spectrum peaks is inversely proportional to its absolute temperature. Mathematically, it is expressed as λ_max = b/T, where b is Wien's displacement constant (approximately 2898 μm·K). This law allows us to calculate the peak wavelength of radiation emitted by an object based on its temperature.
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Stefan-Boltzmann Law

The Stefan-Boltzmann Law states that the total energy radiated per unit surface area of a blackbody is proportional to the fourth power of its absolute temperature. This law is expressed as P = σAT^4, where P is the power radiated, σ is the Stefan-Boltzmann constant, A is the surface area, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. Understanding this law helps in determining the temperature of the ceramic cube based on its power output.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Figure 37.7 identified the wavelengths of four lines in the Balmer series of hydrogen. Predict the wavelength of the fifth line in the spectrum.

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Textbook Question

An electron in a cathode-ray beam passes between 2.5-cm-long parallel-plate electrodes that are 5.0 mm apart. A 2.0 mT, 2.5-cm-wide magnetic field is perpendicular to the electric field between the plates. The electron passes through the electrodes without being deflected if the potential difference between the plates is 600 V. What is the electron's speed?

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Textbook Question

An electron in a cathode-ray beam passes between 2.5-cm-long parallel-plate electrodes that are 5.0 mm apart. A 2.0 mT, 2.5-cm-wide magnetic field is perpendicular to the electric field between the plates. The electron passes through the electrodes without being deflected if the potential difference between the plates is 600 V. If the potential difference between the plates is set to zero, what is the electron's radius of curvature in the magnetic field?

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Textbook Question

A 2.0-cm-diameter metal sphere is glowing red, but a spectrum shows that its emission spectrum peaks at an infrared wavelength of 2.0 μm. How much power does the sphere radiate? Assume e=1 .

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Textbook Question

Electrons pass through the parallel electrodes shown in FIGURE EX37.9 with a speed of 5.0×106 m/s. What magnetic field strength and direction will allow the electrons to pass through without being deflected? Assume that the magnetic field is confined to the region between the electrodes.

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