Stefan-Boltzmann Law

The Stefan-Boltzmann Law states that the total energy radiated per unit surface area of a blackbody is proportional to the fourth power of its absolute temperature. This law is expressed as P = σAT^4, where P is the power radiated, σ is the Stefan-Boltzmann constant, A is the surface area, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. Understanding this law helps in determining the temperature of the ceramic cube based on its power output.