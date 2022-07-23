Understand the Balmer series: The Balmer series describes the wavelengths of light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom transitions from a higher energy level (n > 2) to the second energy level (n = 2). The formula for the wavelength of the emitted light is given by the Rydberg formula: 1 λ = R ⁡ ( 1 n 2 − 1 m 2 ) , where R is the Rydberg constant (approximately 1.097 × 107 m−1), n = 2 for the Balmer series, and m > 2.