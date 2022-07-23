Step 1: Identify the key physical principles involved in the problem. The alpha particle undergoes cyclotron motion in a magnetic field, which means the centripetal force required for circular motion is provided by the magnetic Lorentz force. The relationship between the radius of the motion, the velocity of the particle, and the magnetic field is given by the equation: r = m v q B , where r is the radius, m is the mass of the particle, v is its velocity, q is its charge, and B is the magnetic field strength.