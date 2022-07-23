The factor γ appears in many relativistic expressions. A value γ = 1.01 implies that relativity changes the Newtonian values by approximately 1% and that relativistic effects can no longer be ignored. At what kinetic energy, in MeV, is γ = 1.01 for (a) an electron, (b) a proton, and (c) an alpha particle?
In one of Thomson’s experiments he placed a thin metal foil in the electron beam and measured its temperature rise. Consider a cathode-ray tube in which electrons are accelerated through a 2000 V potential difference, then strike a 10 mg copper foil. What is the electron-beam current if the foil temperature rises 6.0°C in 10 s? Assume no loss of energy by radiation or other means. The specific heat of copper is 385 J/kg K .
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Key Concepts
Electron Beam Current
Specific Heat Capacity
Energy Transfer in Electrical Systems
A ²²²Rn atom (radon) in a 0.75 T magnetic field undergoes radioactive decay, emitting an alpha particle in a direction perpendicular to . The alpha particle begins cyclotron motion with a radius of 45 cm. With what energy, in MeV, was the alpha particle emitted?
The oxygen nucleus ¹⁶O has a radius of 3.0 fm. With what speed must a proton be fired toward an oxygen nucleus to have a turning point 1.0 fm from the surface? Assume the nucleus remains at rest.
What is the velocity, as a fraction of c, of an electron with 2.0 GeV total energy? Hint: This problem uses relativity.
The fission process n + ²³⁵U → ²³⁶U → ¹⁴⁴Ba + ⁸⁹Kr + 3n converts 0.185 u of mass into the kinetic energy of the fission products. What is the total kinetic energy in MeV?
To initiate a nuclear reaction, an experimental nuclear physicist wants to shoot a proton into a 5.50-fm-diameter ¹²C nucleus. The proton must impact the nucleus with a kinetic energy of 3.00 MeV. Assume the nucleus remains at rest. Through what potential difference must the proton be accelerated from rest to acquire this speed?