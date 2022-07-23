Turning Point in Potential Energy

The turning point in a particle's motion occurs when it can no longer continue moving toward a potential barrier, such as a nucleus, due to the repulsive forces at play. In this context, the turning point is defined as being 1.0 fm from the surface of the oxygen nucleus, which means the proton must have enough kinetic energy to reach this point before being repelled. This concept is essential for determining the required speed of the proton.