In one of Thomson’s experiments he placed a thin metal foil in the electron beam and measured its temperature rise. Consider a cathode-ray tube in which electrons are accelerated through a 2000 V potential difference, then strike a 10 mg copper foil. What is the electron-beam current if the foil temperature rises 6.0°C in 10 s? Assume no loss of energy by radiation or other means. The specific heat of copper is 385 J/kg K .
The oxygen nucleus ¹⁶O has a radius of 3.0 fm. With what speed must a proton be fired toward an oxygen nucleus to have a turning point 1.0 fm from the surface? Assume the nucleus remains at rest.
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Key Concepts
Nuclear Radius
Turning Point in Potential Energy
Conservation of Energy
A classical atom that has an electron orbiting at frequency ⨍ would emit electromagnetic waves of frequency ⨍ because the electron's orbit, seen edge-on, looks like an oscillating electric dipole. What is the total mechanical energy of this atom?
A ²²²Rn atom (radon) in a 0.75 T magnetic field undergoes radioactive decay, emitting an alpha particle in a direction perpendicular to . The alpha particle begins cyclotron motion with a radius of 45 cm. With what energy, in MeV, was the alpha particle emitted?
Physicists first attempted to understand the hydrogen atom by applying the laws of classical physics. Consider an electron of mass m and charge −e in a circular orbit of radius r around a proton of charge +e. Use Newtonian physics to show that the total energy of the atom is E =−e²/8πϵ₀𝓇
The fission process n + ²³⁵U → ²³⁶U → ¹⁴⁴Ba + ⁸⁹Kr + 3n converts 0.185 u of mass into the kinetic energy of the fission products. What is the total kinetic energy in MeV?
To initiate a nuclear reaction, an experimental nuclear physicist wants to shoot a proton into a 5.50-fm-diameter ¹²C nucleus. The proton must impact the nucleus with a kinetic energy of 3.00 MeV. Assume the nucleus remains at rest. Through what potential difference must the proton be accelerated from rest to acquire this speed?