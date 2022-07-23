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Ch 37: The Foundations of Modern Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 37: The Foundations of Modern PhysicsProblem 46b
Chapter 37, Problem 46b

A classical atom that has an electron orbiting at frequency ⨍ would emit electromagnetic waves of frequency ⨍ because the electron's orbit, seen edge-on, looks like an oscillating electric dipole. What is the total mechanical energy of this atom?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The total mechanical energy of an atom is the sum of its kinetic energy and potential energy. For a classical atom, the electron is assumed to move in a circular orbit around the nucleus under the influence of the Coulomb force, which acts as the centripetal force.
Express the centripetal force: The centripetal force required to keep the electron in circular motion is provided by the Coulomb force. Using Coulomb's law, the force is given by: ke2r2, where k is Coulomb's constant, e2 is the charge of the electron squared, and r is the radius of the orbit.
Relate the centripetal force to the electron's motion: The centripetal force is also equal to the mass of the electron times its centripetal acceleration. This can be written as: F = mvr, where m is the mass of the electron, v is its velocity, and r is the radius of the orbit.
Equate the two expressions for force: Set the Coulomb force equal to the centripetal force to find the relationship between the electron's velocity and the radius of its orbit: ke2r2 = mvr. Simplify this equation to solve for v in terms of r.
Calculate the total mechanical energy: The total mechanical energy is the sum of the kinetic energy and potential energy. The kinetic energy is given by 12mv2, and the potential energy due to the Coulomb force is -ke2r. Substitute the expression for v from the previous step into these formulas, and combine them to find the total mechanical energy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electromagnetic Waves

Electromagnetic waves are oscillations of electric and magnetic fields that propagate through space. In the context of atomic physics, when an electron transitions between energy levels, it can emit or absorb electromagnetic radiation at a frequency corresponding to the energy difference between those levels. This is fundamental to understanding how atoms interact with light and other forms of electromagnetic radiation.
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Mechanical Energy in Atoms

The total mechanical energy of an atom is the sum of its kinetic and potential energy. For an electron in an atom, kinetic energy arises from its motion, while potential energy is due to the electrostatic attraction between the negatively charged electron and the positively charged nucleus. Understanding this energy balance is crucial for analyzing the stability and behavior of atoms.
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Electric Dipole Moment

An electric dipole moment is a measure of the separation of positive and negative charges within a system. In the case of an electron orbiting a nucleus, the oscillation of the electron creates a time-varying dipole moment, which is responsible for the emission of electromagnetic radiation. This concept is key to understanding how atoms emit light and the nature of their interactions with electromagnetic fields.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider an oil droplet of mass m and charge q. We want to determine the charge on the droplet in a Millikan-type experiment. We will do this in several steps. Assume, for simplicity, that the charge is positive and that the electric field between the plates points upward. An electric field is established by applying a potential difference to the plates. It is found that a field of strength E₀ will cause the droplet to be suspended motionless. Write an expression for the droplet's charge in terms of the suspending field E₀ and the droplet's weight mg.

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Textbook Question

Physicists first attempted to understand the hydrogen atom by applying the laws of classical physics. Consider an electron of mass m and charge −e in a circular orbit of radius r around a proton of charge +e. The minimum energy needed to ionize a hydrogen atom (i.e., to remove the electron) is found experimentally to be 13.6 eV. From this information, what are the electron's speed and the radius of its orbit?

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Textbook Question

A ²²²Rn atom (radon) in a 0.75 T magnetic field undergoes radioactive decay, emitting an alpha particle in a direction perpendicular to B\(\overrightarrow{B}\). The alpha particle begins cyclotron motion with a radius of 45 cm. With what energy, in MeV, was the alpha particle emitted?

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Textbook Question

The oxygen nucleus ¹⁶O has a radius of 3.0 fm. With what speed must a proton be fired toward an oxygen nucleus to have a turning point 1.0 fm from the surface? Assume the nucleus remains at rest.

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Textbook Question

Physicists first attempted to understand the hydrogen atom by applying the laws of classical physics. Consider an electron of mass m and charge −e in a circular orbit of radius r around a proton of charge +e. Use Newtonian physics to show that the total energy of the atom is E =−e²/8πϵ₀𝓇

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Textbook Question

To initiate a nuclear reaction, an experimental nuclear physicist wants to shoot a proton into a 5.50-fm-diameter ¹²C nucleus. The proton must impact the nucleus with a kinetic energy of 3.00 MeV. Assume the nucleus remains at rest. Through what potential difference must the proton be accelerated from rest to acquire this speed?

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