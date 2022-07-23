Consider an oil droplet of mass m and charge q. We want to determine the charge on the droplet in a Millikan-type experiment. We will do this in several steps. Assume, for simplicity, that the charge is positive and that the electric field between the plates points upward. A spherical object of radius r moving slowly through the air is known to experience a retarding force F drag = −6πηrv where η is the viscosity of the air. Use this and your answer to part b to show that a spherical droplet of density ρ falling with a terminal velocity v term has a radius. r = 9 η v t e r m 2 ρ g r = \(\sqrt{\frac{9\eta v_{term}\)}{2\(\rho\) g}}