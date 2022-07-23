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Ch 37: The Foundations of Modern Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 37: The Foundations of Modern PhysicsProblem 48a
Chapter 37, Problem 48a

Physicists first attempted to understand the hydrogen atom by applying the laws of classical physics. Consider an electron of mass m and charge −e in a circular orbit of radius r around a proton of charge +e. Use Newtonian physics to show that the total energy of the atom is E =−e²/8πϵ₀𝓇

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1
Start by analyzing the forces acting on the electron. The electron is in a circular orbit around the proton, so the centripetal force required to keep the electron in orbit is provided by the electrostatic (Coulomb) force between the electron and proton. Write the equation for the Coulomb force: F=e24πε0r2.
Equate the Coulomb force to the centripetal force, which is given by F=mv2r, where m is the mass of the electron and v is its velocity. This gives the equation: e24πε0r2=mv2r.
Solve for the velocity v of the electron in terms of the given quantities. Rearrange the equation to get: v=e24πε0mr.
Next, calculate the total energy of the system. The total energy E is the sum of the kinetic energy K=12mv2 and the potential energy U=-e24πε0r. Substitute the expression for v into the kinetic energy formula.
Combine the kinetic and potential energy expressions. After substituting and simplifying, you will find that the total energy is: E=-e28πε0r. This shows that the total energy of the atom is negative, indicating a bound system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between two charged particles. It states that the force is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This law is fundamental in understanding the interaction between the electron and proton in a hydrogen atom.
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Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its motion. For an electron in circular motion, its kinetic energy can be expressed as KE = (1/2)mv², where m is the mass of the electron and v is its velocity. This concept is crucial for calculating the total energy of the hydrogen atom, as it contributes to the overall energy balance.
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Potential Energy in Electrostatics

In electrostatics, the potential energy (PE) between two point charges is given by PE = k(q₁q₂/r), where k is Coulomb's constant, q₁ and q₂ are the charges, and r is the distance between them. For the hydrogen atom, the potential energy of the electron-proton system is negative, indicating a bound state, and is essential for deriving the total energy of the atom.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider an oil droplet of mass m and charge q. We want to determine the charge on the droplet in a Millikan-type experiment. We will do this in several steps. Assume, for simplicity, that the charge is positive and that the electric field between the plates points upward. An electric field is established by applying a potential difference to the plates. It is found that a field of strength E₀ will cause the droplet to be suspended motionless. Write an expression for the droplet's charge in terms of the suspending field E₀ and the droplet's weight mg.

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Textbook Question

Physicists first attempted to understand the hydrogen atom by applying the laws of classical physics. Consider an electron of mass m and charge −e in a circular orbit of radius r around a proton of charge +e. The minimum energy needed to ionize a hydrogen atom (i.e., to remove the electron) is found experimentally to be 13.6 eV. From this information, what are the electron's speed and the radius of its orbit?

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Textbook Question

A classical atom that has an electron orbiting at frequency ⨍ would emit electromagnetic waves of frequency ⨍ because the electron's orbit, seen edge-on, looks like an oscillating electric dipole. What is the total mechanical energy of this atom?

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Textbook Question

Consider an oil droplet of mass m and charge q. We want to determine the charge on the droplet in a Millikan-type experiment. We will do this in several steps. Assume, for simplicity, that the charge is positive and that the electric field between the plates points upward. A spherical object of radius r moving slowly through the air is known to experience a retarding force Fdrag = −6πηrv where η is the viscosity of the air. Use this and your answer to part b to show that a spherical droplet of density ρ falling with a terminal velocity vterm has a radius. r=9ηvterm2ρgr = \(\sqrt{\frac{9\eta v_{term}\)}{2\(\rho\) g}}

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Textbook Question

The oxygen nucleus ¹⁶O has a radius of 3.0 fm. With what speed must a proton be fired toward an oxygen nucleus to have a turning point 1.0 fm from the surface? Assume the nucleus remains at rest.

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Textbook Question

To initiate a nuclear reaction, an experimental nuclear physicist wants to shoot a proton into a 5.50-fm-diameter ¹²C nucleus. The proton must impact the nucleus with a kinetic energy of 3.00 MeV. Assume the nucleus remains at rest. Through what potential difference must the proton be accelerated from rest to acquire this speed?

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