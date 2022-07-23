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Ch 37: The Foundations of Modern Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 37: The Foundations of Modern PhysicsProblem 48c
Chapter 37, Problem 48c

Physicists first attempted to understand the hydrogen atom by applying the laws of classical physics. Consider an electron of mass m and charge −e in a circular orbit of radius r around a proton of charge +e. The minimum energy needed to ionize a hydrogen atom (i.e., to remove the electron) is found experimentally to be 13.6 eV. From this information, what are the electron's speed and the radius of its orbit?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recognizing that the electron is in a circular orbit around the proton, and the centripetal force required to keep the electron in orbit is provided by the electrostatic force between the electron and proton. Use Coulomb's law to express the electrostatic force: Fe = k e2r2, where k is Coulomb's constant, e is the charge of the electron, and r is the radius of the orbit.
Equate the electrostatic force to the centripetal force, which is given by Fc = mv2r, where m is the mass of the electron and v is its speed. This gives the equation: e2r2 = mv2r.
Simplify the equation from step 2 to solve for the speed of the electron, v: v = ke2mr. This expression relates the speed of the electron to the radius of its orbit.
Next, use the fact that the total energy of the electron in the hydrogen atom is the sum of its kinetic and potential energies. The total energy is given by E = -ke22r. The negative sign indicates that the electron is bound to the proton. Set this equal to the experimentally determined ionization energy, -13.6 eV, and solve for r, the radius of the orbit.
Finally, substitute the value of r obtained in step 4 into the expression for v from step 3 to calculate the speed of the electron. This completes the process of determining both the radius of the orbit and the speed of the electron.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Force

In a circular orbit, an object experiences centripetal force, which is directed towards the center of the circle. For an electron orbiting a proton, this force is provided by the electrostatic attraction between the negatively charged electron and the positively charged proton. The balance between this centripetal force and the gravitational force allows us to derive relationships between the electron's speed, radius of orbit, and the charges involved.
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Energy Levels in Atoms

The energy levels of an atom describe the quantized states that electrons can occupy. For hydrogen, the energy required to remove the electron from its ground state is known as the ionization energy, which is 13.6 eV. This energy corresponds to the difference between the energy of the electron in its orbit and the energy of a free electron, providing a basis for calculating the electron's speed and orbital radius.
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Kinetic and Potential Energy

In the context of the hydrogen atom, the total mechanical energy is the sum of kinetic energy (due to the electron's motion) and potential energy (due to the electrostatic interaction between the electron and proton). The kinetic energy can be expressed as (1/2)mv², while the potential energy is given by the formula U = -ke²/r. Understanding these energy forms is crucial for calculating the electron's speed and the radius of its orbit based on the given ionization energy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider an oil droplet of mass m and charge q. We want to determine the charge on the droplet in a Millikan-type experiment. We will do this in several steps. Assume, for simplicity, that the charge is positive and that the electric field between the plates points upward. An electric field is established by applying a potential difference to the plates. It is found that a field of strength E₀ will cause the droplet to be suspended motionless. Write an expression for the droplet's charge in terms of the suspending field E₀ and the droplet's weight mg.

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Textbook Question

A classical atom that has an electron orbiting at frequency ⨍ would emit electromagnetic waves of frequency ⨍ because the electron's orbit, seen edge-on, looks like an oscillating electric dipole. What is the total mechanical energy of this atom?

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Textbook Question

Consider an oil droplet of mass m and charge q. We want to determine the charge on the droplet in a Millikan-type experiment. We will do this in several steps. Assume, for simplicity, that the charge is positive and that the electric field between the plates points upward. A spherical object of radius r moving slowly through the air is known to experience a retarding force Fdrag = −6πηrv where η is the viscosity of the air. Use this and your answer to part b to show that a spherical droplet of density ρ falling with a terminal velocity vterm has a radius. r=9ηvterm2ρgr = \(\sqrt{\frac{9\eta v_{term}\)}{2\(\rho\) g}}

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Textbook Question

Physicists first attempted to understand the hydrogen atom by applying the laws of classical physics. Consider an electron of mass m and charge −e in a circular orbit of radius r around a proton of charge +e. Use Newtonian physics to show that the total energy of the atom is E =−e²/8πϵ₀𝓇

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Textbook Question

To initiate a nuclear reaction, an experimental nuclear physicist wants to shoot a proton into a 5.50-fm-diameter ¹²C nucleus. The proton must impact the nucleus with a kinetic energy of 3.00 MeV. Assume the nucleus remains at rest. Through what potential difference must the proton be accelerated from rest to acquire this speed?

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